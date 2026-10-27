Pinhead Gunpowder tickets available at Boo Boo Records ahead of Fremont Theater show

Fans who missed out on tickets to see East Bay punk rock band Pinhead Gunpowder at the Fremont Theater have another chance to get into the sold-out show.

The band, fronted by Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong, is set to perform at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo on Nov. 8. Tickets originally sold out within 10 minutes when they went on sale just weeks ago.

Pinhead Gunpowder has since provided a limited number of tickets to Boo Boo Records in San Luis Obispo to sell to the local community.

The record store was also given flexi discs featuring music from Pinhead Gunpowder to hand out to customers.

As of Monday night, Boo Boo Records still had tickets available for in-person purchase, though the store expects them to sell out quickly in the coming days.

Constant Insult and Stay Out are also scheduled to join Pinhead Gunpowder for the Bum Rush Tour stop at the Fremont Theater on Nov. 8. Tickets at Boo Boo Records are available for in-person purchase only, while supplies last.