Pink Drank pool party returns to San Luis Obispo, raising money for nonprofits

The annual Pink Drank fundraiser returned to San Luis Obispo this year to raise money for the Woods Humane Society and the Elks National Foundation.

The event took place at the San Luis Obispo Elks Lodge and brought together local beverage producers, food vendors and live DJs for the pink-themed pool party.

"Pink Drank was built to be fun first, but with real purpose behind it," said Adam Montiel, co-organizer of the event. "It's a chance to bring people together for a great summer afternoon while raising money for organizations that do meaningful work in our community."

Guests enjoyed pours from more than 30 beverage producers offering wine, beer, cider, spirits and craft cocktails.

In addition to poolside drinks, Pink Drank featured a silent auction and a raffle. Proceeds from the event will support homeless pets and pet families across San Luis Obispo County through the Woods Humane Society, as well as charitable, youth- and veteran-focused initiatives through the Elks National Foundation.

Organizers said the atmosphere is intentionally playful and high-energy, bringing together community members who understand that a fundraiser doesn't have to feel like homework.