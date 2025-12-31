Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySan Luis Obispo

Actions

Pizza chain closes San Luis Obispo location

Pizza chain closes San Luis Obispo location
Blaze Pizza closes.jpg
Posted
and last updated

After nearly a decade, a San Luis Obispo pizza spot has closed its doors for good.

A sign on the door at Blaza Pizza informs customers of the immediate closing while also stating, "We sincerely appreciate all our customers for their support over the years."

Known for its customizable, build-your-own pizzas, the chain opened on Foothill Boulevard back in May of 2016.

According to its website, Blaze still has locations in Paso Robles, Arroyo Grande, Santa Maria and Lompoc.

KSBY reached out to the company for comment on the San Luis Obispo location’s closure and is waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community