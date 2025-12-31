Pizza chain closes San Luis Obispo location

After nearly a decade, a San Luis Obispo pizza spot has closed its doors for good.

A sign on the door at Blaza Pizza informs customers of the immediate closing while also stating, "We sincerely appreciate all our customers for their support over the years."

Known for its customizable, build-your-own pizzas, the chain opened on Foothill Boulevard back in May of 2016.

According to its website, Blaze still has locations in Paso Robles, Arroyo Grande, Santa Maria and Lompoc.

KSBY reached out to the company for comment on the San Luis Obispo location’s closure and is waiting to hear back.