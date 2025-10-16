Planning continues on the Waterman Tiny Home Village and adobe restoration

In partnership with the City of San Luis Obispo, Smart Share Housing Solutions will be restoring the adobe located at 466 Dana St., and installing 20 fully electric tiny homes.

This project, called the Waterman Tiny Home Village, has been in the works for almost five years, and Smart Share Housing Executive Director Anne Wyatt says they are expecting to break ground on the project soon.

"We are pleased to be almost ready to submit for a building permit after the project received entitlements in the spring," Wyatt said. "So we expect to work with the city on that over the winter and into the spring, and then have an approved building permit and be able to start building next summer 2026."

Once finished, the adobe will be refurbished into a community space, people will live in the tiny homes, and there will be a park for residents and community use.

She says, at this point, their biggest hurdle is funding.

"We've had the funding, luckily, through hundreds of community donors and support from the city and county and others to get to this kind of pre-permitting phase," Wyatt said. "So we're looking to raise the money to actually build this thing, and that's very different than the money we've had to put in the effort over five years to get the plans approved and ready, and so that's going to be our big challenge next."

Wyatt adds that she is hopeful the affordable housing tiny homes will help seniors in the community find permanent housing.