Police investigate possible hate crime following San Luis Obispo arrest

San Luis Obispo police arrested a man for public intoxication on Sunday, September 13 after a number of reports involving a confrontation, disruptive behavior and offensive clothing at several locations around the city.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, officers received a call about a man, identified as 55-year-old San Luis Obispo resident Kristoffer Pfister.

Police say Pfister was involved in a verbal confrontation with people at the community pool at Creekside Mobile Home Park. Pfister left before officers arrived.

Pfister was allegedly reported to be walking through the mobile home park, in the Trader Joe's parking lot and near Tank Farm Road and Higuera Street.

Police say several community members described him as wearing what they characterized as a "Ku Klux Klan style uniform" and drinking alcohol. Police also received a report that he was throwing traffic cones into the roadway.

Officers eventually located Pfister in the 3900 block of South Higuera Street while he was allegedly removing the clothing.

Police determined he was too intoxicated to care for his own safety and arrested him under California Penal Code Section 647(f), public intoxication. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Police also investigated whether the incident constituted a hate crime. Authorities said their investigation did not find sufficient evidence at this time to substantiate a hate crime, but the incident was documented as a non-criminal hate expression.