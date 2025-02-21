Poly Royal Rodeo adds extra show, still sells out in minutes

The Poly Royal Rodeo is a staple of the university, attracting sold-out crowds and some of the best collegiate rodeo athletes on the West Coast. Similar to years past, the event is so popular that it sold out in a matter of minutes.

“We're very thankful to be in this position," said Ben Londo, Cal Poly Rodeo Head Coach. "I wish we could add more nights or do something to accommodate these needs.”

They tried adding another night of rodeo action for the public on Thursday. But according to Londo, it all sold out in under 30 minutes with the student-only showcase on Wednesday selling out in just 30 seconds.

“I've had tons of people asking me if I can get them tickets and I don't even have tickets myself," laughed Cal Poly Rodeo athlete Nicole Donahoo. "I would say everybody's excited about it.”

For the rodeo athletes competing, seeing 3,000 strong at the Cotton Rosser Rodeo complex leaves them speechless.

“It's kind of about a loss of words for it when you're there," said Tucker Donlon, Cal Poly Rodeo athlete. "We go to all the other college rodeos and they're all awesome, but there's just something about it.”

Donlon said it's the best atmosphere in all of college rodeo and helped prepare him for his appearance at the College National Finals Rodeo where he won a Team Roping Reserve National Championship with teammate Pierce Wold.

It’s been five years since the rodeo was held at the Alex G. Spanos Stadium, which has held as many as 11,000 fans. The 2017 rodeo there was the largest collegiate rodeo to date.

“The stadium was absolutely packed," Londo recalled. "We had a bunch of people down here, the VIP actually on the field. That's something that may be in our future, especially with the increased demand and the opportunities that keep presenting themselves to our program.”

It’s something to be explored in the future but for now, April 10-13 will feature four performances instead of three all while Cal Poly’s Open House weekend is also underway.

“The week, the whole team is really unified and we all just are really happy to be a part of it,” Donahoo said.

Even though the rodeo is sold out, the Tractor Pull on Sunday, April 13 has tickets available.