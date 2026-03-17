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Powdery substance prompts evacuation at San Luis Obispo blood donation center

Powdery substance prompts evacuation at San Luis Obispo blood donation center
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Firefighters and San Luis Obispo County’s Hazardous Materials Team responded to a call at the Vitalant Blood Donation Center in San Luis Obispo on Monday.

According to the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department, management at the center reported that an employee experienced skin irritation after coming into contact with a white powdery substance the week prior.

Authorities temporarily evacuated the building in the 4000 block of Broad Street while hazmat personnel tested the substance.

A couple of hours later, it was determined that the substance was not hazardous and the building was reopened.

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