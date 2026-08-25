Power outage affects homes, businesses off Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo

A power outage affected nearly 1,700 customers in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday morning.

The outage was first reported at about 10 a.m. and included businesses and neighborhoods off Los Osos Valley Road from Auto Park Way to just past Oceanaire Drive.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, a truck hit a power pole on private property, causing the outage.

Power was restored to the majority of the affected area by the afternoon.

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