Power outages during heat wave in San Luis Obispo County

More than 1,000 customers are dealing with a power outage in San Luis Obispo as temperatures hover around 100 degrees.

According to the PG&E outage website power was knocked out around 2 p.m. and is expected to be restored by 7:15 p.m.

The area impacted spans from the SLO County Airport area through Edna Valley and Price Canyon Road.

The power is also out in the Santa Margarita area of San Luis Obispo County. According to the outage map more than 800 customers are impacted with a restoration time estimated at 7:30 p.m.

To check for updates on this outage click here: https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outage-tools/outage-map/