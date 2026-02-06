Preparations underway for Lunar New Year Celebration in downtown San Luis Obispo

Preparations are underway for a Lunar New Year Celebration in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Organizers say the annual event will be held on Feb. 19 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Mission Plaza, alongside the popular Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market.

The free, family-friendly event reportedly aims to honor the cultural traditions and history of Lunar New Year.

“With this events and others like it, we hope to build a future rooted in connection, respect and active participation. This celebration is about creating space where everyone is welcomed, valued, and connected," said Matt Pennon, the City’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Manager, in a press release Thursday.

Organizers say the Lunar New Year Celebration will feature live performances by the Cal Poly Lion Dance Team and a special interactive performance by violinist Reso Crelli.

Attendees can also enjoy treats from local food vendors, support local businesses, view art, listen to music, and participate in activities for all ages.

The 2026 celebration reportedly marks the Year of the Horse, symbolizing energy, optimism, and movement forward.

For more information about the event, you can visit the City of San Luis Obispo's webpage.