Progress being made on fixing Fremont Theater's historic sign

Progress is being made after a portion of the Fremont Theater sign crumbled down onto Monterey Street due to the powerful storms.

Our community reporter Karson Wells brought you the story on Tuesday when it happened.

On Friday she reached back out to the owner Rob Rossi.

He told Karson they are removing the damaged portions then they will work on how to re-construct.

Rossi said demolition is expected to take a few weeks and the closed portion of Monterey Street will re-open when deemed safe by the city.

On Friday city officials said they are working closely with the building owner, engineers and historic preservation professionals to restore the building safely, responsibly and as efficiently as possible.

City officials added that they are reviewing plans submitted by the Fremont Theater owner.