Proposed legislation to help victims of child sex abuse seek justice gets unanimous vote

Last week, Assemblymember Dawn Addis’ bill, AB2295, passed unanimously in the Public Safety Committee hearing at the state capitol. It proposes a removal of the statute of limitations on child sex crimes in California in criminal cases.

The bill ”would allow the prosecution of specified sex offenses to be commenced at any time, as specified on or after the victim’s 40th birthday,” according to a recently revised version of the bill.

“The idea that we have an arbitrary timeline on justice is so incredibly unfair and really detrimental to survivors,” Addis said in a phone interview.

A similar bill, AB452, which was also sponsored by Addis, has already been passed into law. It does the same thing as AB2295 but for civil cases. Proponents say the two pieces of legislation emphasize protecting the health of sexual assault and abuse victims.

"We’ve seen increased attention to these issues, which has been greatly needed,” CEO of Lumina Alliance, Jennifer Adams, explained.

The local non-profit serves those impacted by sexual assault and intimate partner violence. For Adams, the work they do and the current legislation proposed by Addis hits close to home as she is an outspoken victim of child molestation herself.

“It's very personal for me as a survivor of childhood sexual abuse myself. My sister and I were both molested by a close family friend, and neither of us were able to identify or talk about that until we had received therapy and help from the Rape Crisis Center, until we were into our 30s,” Adams said.

Having more resources and legislation now allows for victims in Adams' shoes to feel safer and heard when coming forward.

“It is essential in their healing knowing that the community stands behind them and believes them and the criminal justice support system will support them," Adams said.

Addis, who spent the majority of her career as an educator in local schools, now has a series of bills aimed at fighting and protecting people and kids like the ones she taught.

“When children are experiencing abuse, especially sexual abuse, which causes intense shame and self-blame, it can definitely get in the way of learning,” she said.

Assembly Bill 2295 still has to get through the Assembly and Senate floors before getting to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk to be signed into law. The coinciding bill, AB 452, was passed in October of 2023.