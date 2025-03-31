Proposed SLO housing development seeks further approvals from city, residents

It’s too expensive too live here. That’s what you’ll hear from many people about the housing market, including San Luis Obispo resident Lorin Anderson, who is in favor of more housing coming into the city.

“Hopefully it drives prices down a little bit because they're out of control," Anderson said.

The Broadstone Village project is a proposed development by Landstone Partners LLC that seeks to bring in 208 senior housing units and 201 multi-family units that will go on either side of Los Osos Valley Road off of Highway 101.

“We understand that they're going to build and they have the right to do that," local resident Carol Mees explained. "We need more housing, but it's the amount of housing and the traffic congestion is what we're fighting over.”

Mees has lived at Los Verdes Park 1, which shares a fence with the vacant land where Broadstone Village would go in. She says that traffic congestion in and out of her neighborhood is already difficult and that adding that many more units and cars would heavily increase traffic.

“The amount of homes that they want to build is going to create a traffic nightmare for Los Verdes Park 1 and Los Verdes Park 2 and also the homes, the 90 next to me that are going to experience the same thing off of Higuera," she said.

Nothing has been approved yet but this week’s city council meeting will review the general plan amendment, rezone, and annexation applications. As of right now, the plan also includes a new road from Los Osos Valley Road to the S. Higuera / Buckley Rd. intersection, an extension of the Bob Jones Trail and site improvements.

The San Luis Obispo City Council meeting takes place Tuesday, April 1, at 5:30 p.m. at City Council chambers.