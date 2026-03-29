Protesters gather in cities across the Central Coast for No Kings rallies

Saturday marked the first nationwide No Kings protest of 2026, with demonstrations taking place in several Central Coast communities, including Atascadero, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria and Lompoc.

David Leary was one of the many protesters who marched at San Luis Obispo’s No Kings protest.

“In order to understand history in our country, you need to know how democracy is supposed to work," Leary said. "This is democracy at its best.”

As a former teacher, Leary believes bringing all ages to an event like this is one of the best lessons.

“I think it's good role modeling by the parents, you know, and it's showing them that, yeah, this is democracy and you have a voice," added Laura Leary. "This is one way to express yourself.”

Protesters marched through the streets of downtown San Luis Obispo to demonstrate their disapproval of the Trump administration.

Julia Young is one of the organizers for the No Kings event. She said many people come to these protests for the sense of community and shared mindset about the state of the country.

“Sometimes we get so siloed and we feel so isolated in our dread or mourning dread of everything that's going on," Young said. "This reminds us that we're not alone.”

For this protest, organizers added an “action alley” where different progressive groups set up informational tables. Young said it will help participants take action outside of just protesting.

Joanne Coghlan helped organize the event.

“It's regular Americans wondering, how can I help? What can I do?" Coghlan said. "It's a beautiful thing and here it's a joyous, joyous day and we're learning the actions we can take home and do tomorrow.”

Coghlan said the turnout for the protests across the country is giving her hope for the upcoming November midterm elections.

“I think that's going to be the biggest no-kings of all is midterm elections," Coghlan said. "People are going to get out and they're going to vote and it's going to be record-breaking and history-making.”

Organizers said this was one of multiple protests they have planned leading up to November's midterms.