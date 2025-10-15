Public Forums on PG&E's 2027 rate increase proposal

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is set to host Public Forums to gather feedback from PG&E customers on the utility's 2027 General Rate Case (GRC) application.

PG&E is seeking approval to increase its revenues by $1.24 billion, or 8%, to fund operational costs, system safety, and modernization efforts through 2030.

The proposed revenue boost would raise a typical residential customer's combined electric and gas bill by about 3.6% in 2027, compared to current rates.

The CPUC will assess whether PG&E's proposal aligns with the public interest.

Public Forum Schedule:



Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. (Virtual)

Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. (Virtual)

Nov. 7 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (In-person, Fresno)

Customers can join remotely via webcast or phone, or attend in person at the Hugh Burns State Building in Fresno.

The forum is intended to provide an opportunity to voice concerns about potential impacts on utility bills, service quality, and local communities.

For more details, including how to participate, visit CPUC's webcast page.