Rainy weather prompts Warming Center at 40 Prado to open Thursday

As scattered rains hit the Central Coast, the Warming Center at 40 Prado Homeless Services Center is opening its doors to community members on Thursday evening.

People can check in to the Warming Center from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests must be in good standing with Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO).

Overnight guests will reportedly have access to a safe and warm place to sleep, clean clothing, a hot shower, and a hot meal.

Secure kennels are provided for pets and emotional support animals with rabies vaccinations.

Vaccinated and registered Service Animals are allowed in the Warming Center and must be vaccinated. Smoking is permitted in the designated smoking area.

Officials say those who are already enrolled in services with CAPSLO may check in before 7 p.m.; however, if someone leaves, they may not return that night.

The Warming Center closes at 8:00 a.m. on Friday.

Depending on the weather, officials say the Warming Center may open again this week. You can call 211 for information on San Luis Obispo County Warming Centers.