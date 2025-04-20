Rattlesnake sightings could be higher than usual this year on the Central Coast

Snake sightings are no surprise to people in the community.

But Cal Poly biology professor Dr. Emily Taylor says that rattlesnake sightings could be higher than usual this year.

"We haven’t had much rain this year, which means it is a drought year," Taylor said. "So, it could be possible that rattlesnakes are going to be thirsty and are going to be coming into people's yards more often than they would."

According to Taylor, Spring is a common time for snakes in our area since they are coming out of hibernation and going into mating season.

Fortunately, rattlesnakes are the only kind of snakes that are dangerous on this part of the central coast.

"So really be cautious in terms of dripping irrigation, bird baths, pools, those types of things are going to attract snakes," Taylor advises.

Taylor is also the owner of Central Coast Snake Services, a snake relocating hotline service.

She says that if you do encounter a rattlesnake, keep your distance and admire it from afar.

If you are bitten by a rattlesnake, the U.S. Forest Service advises you to stay calm and call 911.