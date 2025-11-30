Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Remade Market launches in SLO with proceeds benefitting SLO Food Bank

For the first time, SLO Life Studio & Mercantile held its Remade Market fundraiser in San Luis Obispo on Saturday, November 29. Ahead of the event, artists and makers from across the Central Coast donated gently used and unused craft items like yarn, paper, art tools, beads, and more. Shoppers browsed an array of affordable supplies and discovered one-of-a-kind upcycled treasures at today’s market.

Owner, London Delicath shared, “We’re thrilled with the response we got for this first Remade Market. It’s a win for people looking to declutter, a great shopping experience, and it all supports a good cause.”

All proceeds from the Remade Market go directly to the SLO Food Bank to help provide meals for community members this holiday season.

