Renovations underway at downtown SLO movie theater as local cinemas fight to bring audiences back

Renovations are in full swing at Downtown Centre Cinemas in San Luis Obispo, part of a modernization effort aimed at improving the movie-goer experience and keeping local theaters competitive.

It may look like an earthquake hit the downtown building, but the dust and debris are just signs of progress.

“They make these movies to be seen in theaters. We’ve just got to get people back in the seats,” said Bruce Sanborn, Downtown Centre Cinemas owner.

Back in December, KSBY showcased the theater’s first wave of upgrades, state-of-the-art sound and visuals designed to elevate the viewing experience. Now, construction crews are focusing on the lobby and concessions area, aiming to modernize the space and entice more visitors.

San Luis Obispo movie theater revamps with cutting-edge technology

Movie-goers say they’re eager to see what’s next.

“We’ve been to some of the newly renovated theaters, and they tell us ours is going to be bigger and better than ever,” said Russ Glines, San Luis Obispo resident.

In Paso Robles, Park Cinemas has been enhancing its offerings, too. Owner Jennifer Roush Kloth added recliner seating and a beer and wine bar in late 2022 to make the theater more comfortable and inviting.

“It’s about comfort, safety, and the look,” Kloth explained. “It’s about what’s going to bring them in the door.”

Kloth says those upgrades kept her theater from closing. Even so, the industry is still struggling. Box office revenue from 2023 through 2025 remains more than $3 billion below pre-pandemic levels.

“It started coming back, then it dipped again, then it started coming back. Now, it’s just really iffy,” she said.

Sanborn estimates the current phase of construction will wrap up in the next two to three months. The final phase, including restroom upgrades and improvements to the right side of the building, is scheduled to begin in August or September.

