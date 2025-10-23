Renter protection study session meeting in San Luis Obispo

62% of the residents in San Luis Obispo are renters, that's according to the most recent U.S. Census.

KSBY talked with local renters, who say being a renter here can have its ups and downs.

"I think my experiences are overall really good," said Orion Cicoletti.

"Having dogs, pets, pitbulls, it can be hard to get, hard to get rent," said said Will McCarthy.

"My landlords are awesome," said said Charis Gray.

For the handful of renters, KSBY spoke with, they mentioned a common issue.

"I just think rents are kind of sky high," said Louis Zimmerman.

"Every year that I pay rent, I pay more than the year before. Every year that I find a new place, it could be smaller or bigger, but no matter what it's more expensive," said McCarthy.

The city of San Luis Obispo Housing Coordinator, David Amini, says that on average, monthly rent within San Luis Obispo is around $2,625 per month. That's about 6% lower than the California state average and about 30% higher than the national average according to data from Zillow.

Amini says he and his team are working to address these issues, and to inform the public about their rights, both as renters and as landlords.

"I wouldn't say I'm particularly up to date," said Cicoletti.

"Definitely not. I know there is a lot of information out there, but I don't know everything," said Gray.

Amini says this is why the city is hosting a renter protection study session next week.

"The goal of the study session is really to provide, both tenants and landlords with a comprehensive overview of all the rights, responsibilities and protections that are available under state law As well as exploring potential, policies, resources and education initiatives that the city can take part in. as well as our community partners," he said.

The Renter Protection Study Session will be held on Tuesday, October 28 at 6 p.m. at City Hall.