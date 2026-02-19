Rep. Carbajal tours Central Coast, battles federal cuts on affordability

Congressman Salud Carbajal is on the Central Coast.

He made various stops in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, including at City Farm SLO, Cuesta College and the SLO Noor Foundation.

Carbajal’s office says recent changes to federal policy “have worsened the cost-of-living crisis in America.”

Carbajal is hearing from students, small business owners and families about how the policies are impacting them and what, if any changes, they feel are needed.

At City Farm SLO, Carbajal was discussing the impact of federal cutbacks to food assistance at local schools.

"There's a lot of programs that have been cut, some of which are impacting this operation. And that's something that is appalling, obviously, and I continue to fight to make sure those programs come back and continue,” Rep. Carbajal said.

Over the next two days, he’ll also be making stops in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties as part of his affordability tour.

Carbajal claims the policy changes cost the average family in 2025 an extra $1,600 and cut taxes for the wealthiest Americans while the Trump Administration claims the changes will deliver “the largest tax cut in history,” calling it a “bold step toward revitalizing the U.S. economy” and serving as a “catalyst for job creation, domestic investment, and long-term growth.”

