Report of neighbor dispute leads to arrest, evacuations in San Luis Obispo

A San Luis Obispo man was arrested Thursday after police say a dispute between neighbors turned physical and later prompted officers to evacuate several nearby homes.

The incident started at about 2:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Bullock Lane when officers responded to 911 calls in the area.

Police say a woman reported that her neighbor, identified as 54-year-old Jonathan Dunn, pushed her and damaged her vehicle before returning to his home.

According to police, Dunn later called dispatch and made threatening statements, including threats to harm his roommate with a gun.

Officers evacuated nearby residences, including a home-based daycare, and began speaking with Dunn over the phone. Police say Dunn agreed to come out of the home and surrender after about an hour of negotiations.

He was taken into custody, and no one inside the home was injured, according to police.

Officers later searched the home and did not find any firearms.

Dunn was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor obstructing or delaying a peace officer.