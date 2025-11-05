Ribbon-cutting celebrates new Central Coast hospice service

Community leaders came together Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the approval of a new hospice service on the Central Coast.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Aevum Hospice in San Luis Obispo, commemorating the recent approval of Aevum's license and ability to serve the local community.

This comes after the sudden closure of Wilshire Health and Community Services left San Luis Obispo County with fewer end-of-life care options.

“There is an incredible need for hospice care," said Jeff Bariel, Aevum Home Health co-owner. "There are already several hospices in the county that are doing a great job, but they are nowhere near meeting the demands. The reason that is, is because our county has 23% of citizens over age 65. The average in the state of California is only 14%, so we’ve got a bunch of baby boomers here, here to stay, nesting, and here for the long-term, and which, as baby boomers mature, is going to directly affect the need for hospice.”

Tuesday's ceremony coincided with National Hospice Month, an observance established in 1978 to recognize end-of-life care providers and raise awareness about hospice care during the month of November.