Ribbon-cutting celebrates opening of San Luis Obispo's Welcome Home Village

After just 10 months of construction, residents are about to begin moving into the new Welcome Home Village off Johnson Avenue in San Luis Obispo. This week, people gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of its construction.

"I just can't believe that ten short months ago this was an asphalt parking lot, and here we are. We have a neighborhood, a new neighborhood for folks who deserve that; they deserve the best. We all do, right?" said Margaret Shephard-Moore, Welcome Home Village Project Manager.

The Welcome Home Village is a $10.5 million, state grant-funded community of permanent supportive housing for people currently living along the Bob Jones Trail.

Shawn Cosgrove, who has helped with outreach on the trail for the last six months, will serve as the program manager for the Welcome Home Village.

"Everyone who is participating with us or engaging with us, they're familiar with us on a first-name basis and that really bonds us, and there's a lot of trust involved. And then that was good that we were there from the beginning to carry people over here," Cosgrove said.

Cosgrove adds that there will be staff on site 24/7, and there will be on-site guidance and rehabilitation programs to help set up the residents for success.

There are 40 permanent housing units on site that each include a kitchenette, bathroom, and space for a bed.

There are also 14 interim units, and a communal kitchen and bathroom, which Shephard-Moore says is intended to foster more community.

The units have all been decorated and furnished by volunteers, including snacks and even welcoming notes, all intended to make new residents feel welcome and safe.

"Safety is the most important part. When we are transitioning, we want to make sure that the environment that we're in is safe, so we can transition in a healthy way. And that's our main goal, is safety, and then we progress from there," Cosgrove said.

During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, there were neighbors and other community members in attendance, and several speakers.

San Luis Obispo Police Chief Rick Scott spoke about the police force's commitment to continued safety for this project and neighborhood.

Cosgrove and Shephard-Moore say communication will remain open between the site and the surrounding community.

"Eventually, there will be a contact line for the public to reach us if there's any issues or praises, whichever one, and then I will be the main point of contact for the community and people that are interested in this program," Cosgrove said.

Organizers say they plan to start moving people in over the next few weeks.

