Righetti Ranch Community Park sees progress after years of stagnancy

The Righetti Ranch development and surrounding community in the Orcutt Road Area are finally getting momentum towards a 12.5 acre multi-use community park.

“Everybody who drives in and out on these streets in this area looks over and sees this vast open field," Righetti Ranch HOA President Richard Pace said.

For residents like Pace who bought their home in the new development five years ago, it’s something they’ve been waiting to see happen.

“You were made aware of the park even when you were considering buying in the neighborhood," Pace said. "Especially for those people who moved here with small children, they've been waiting, you know, anywhere from two, three, four, five years.”

The wait may be over On May 20, city council approved authorization to advertise a request for proposal and gather construction bids to help build out the first phase of the park.

“We're excited at least move forward with phase one of the community park to get that going because the residents deserve that and we're excited to bring it to them," Parks and Recreation Director Greg Avakian said.

Avakian also said pointed out through a staff recommendation that the first phase is estimated to cost around $13.7 million and will include multi-use playing fields, age-inclusive playgrounds, shaded seating, restroom facilities, bike and walking paths and parking.

“Our costs have changed in the last 10 to 15 years, but especially in the last 3 to 4 years," Avakian said of the construction costs and inflation that the COVID-19 pandemic affected. "That's why we chose this as our primary first option is it's really important to provide that community with the true core of what a community park entails."

Any leftover funds would be used for other parts of the park such as pickleball courts, then basketball courts/bocce courts and tennis courts with additional parking and finally, a creek corridor for walking and biking.

For Pace, he's hoping for construction to begin soon.

“We're hoping to start seeing construction start before end of year.”

According to Avakian, the current timeline is that the request for proposal will go out from mid July to Late August with the bid being awarded sometime in early October.