Road closed after portion of Fremont Theatre sign breaks off

A portion of Monterey Street in Downtown San Luis Obispo was closed on Tuesday after a piece of decorative molding above the historic Fremont Theatre broke off.

According to the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department, it happened around 7:15 a.m.

Fire officials say the basketball-sized piece located at the top of the Fremont sign came loose. A photo taken by the fire department showed debris on the ground beneath the sign.

No injuries were reported.

The sidewalk area below was taped off as a safety precaution.

City building inspectors will evaluate the facade to determine the safety of the sign and other structural elements.

Fire officials say the building’s property owner is working with the city “to ensure the structure is thoroughly inspected and any necessary corrective actions are taken.”

Monterey Street between Osos and Santa Rosa streets is currently closed, but businesses are still accessible to pedestrians.

KSBY reached out to the building owner and is awaiting additional information on next steps and potential impacts to any upcoming shows.

The theatre first opened in May of 1942.