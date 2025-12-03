Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Roads closed after traffic collision in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo police shut down roads near a major intersection after a traffic collision Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Broad and South streets.

Police say it involved a car and an electric bike, with the bicycle rider suffering injuries. The extent of injuries and other details about the rider have not been released.

Officials say the driver of the car is cooperating with authorities, and no drugs or alcohol are suspected.

Southbound Broad Street was closed from Chorro to Branch. Northbound Broad was closed from Santa Barbara to Chorro.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

