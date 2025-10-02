Roller derby double-header Saturday in San Luis Obispo to benefit charity

Central Coast Roller Derby and SLOCO Junior Roller Derby will host a doubleheader this Saturday, Oct. 4, at the San Luis Obispo Skate Park starting at 3 p.m. The “Fall Brawl”-themed event promises a family-friendly evening of roller derby action.

The first game begins at 4 p.m. with a Witches vs. Ghosts mashup bout. At 6 p.m., Central Coast Roller Derby will face the Santa Cruz Harbor Hellcats.

“These games are so much fun, and they’re fun for everybody,” said Dawn-Marie Little, aka Pinball, a member of Central Coast Roller Derby. “It’s action-packed the whole time. You get to see some really fun antics as well as some really athletic sportsmanship. Plus, we have music, games at halftime, and there's drinks and food.”

VIP gates open at 3 p.m., and general admission opens at 3:15 p.m. Advance tickets are $20 for VIP and $15 for general admission. Tickets at the door are $30 for VIP and $20 for general admission. Children and military members receive free entry.

Click here to view ticket purchase options.

All raffle proceeds will benefit Parents Helping Parents, a nonprofit that offers support, resources, and community to parents navigating challenges raising children with special needs. According to Central Coast Roller Derby members, they try to give back to a different nonprofit at every game.

SLOCO Junior Roller Derby, one of the event’s hosts, includes skaters ages 5–17. The league teaches roller derby skills, gameplay, and officiating, with a focus on diversity and honoring a variety of skills and perspectives.

The other host, Central Coast Roller Derby, founded in 2006, has a mission of empowering at-risk women and children and donates goods, supplies, and funding to local women’s and children’s organizations.

“Everybody should play roller derby,” Pinball said. “We have it for everyone — no age limit, no size restrictions, gender, nothing.”

For more information, visit the leagues’ official websites.