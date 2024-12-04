Rug stolen from Madonna Inn returned

A rug that was stolen from the Madonna Inn has been returned.

Marketing Manager Amanda Rich said the rug was returned via FedEx in an unmarked box with no note or return address.

The custom rug was reported stolen from the Alex Madonna's Gold Rush Steak House in November.

Surveillance video showed two people approaching the restaurant and running away with the $250 rug.

Reward offered after custom rug stolen once again from Madonna Inn

Rich said it was the second time this year that one of their rugs was stolen and the fifth time since 2021.