San Luis Obispo 4-H club collects donations for fifth annual Joy for Jack's Toy Drive

A San Luis Obispo 4-H club is collecting toys for children battling cancer and other medical conditions through its Joy for Jack's Toy Drive.

Edna 4-H is organizing the fifth annual drive. Members are gathering donations that will reportedly provide kids with new toys they can bring to medical appointments.

Club officials say the initiative helps ease the anxiety that often comes with doctor visits.

"The holiday season is definitely the time to think about giving instead of receiving, and so it definitely brings us a lot of joy to help all these kids receive gifts that will bring them joy," said Edna 4-H club secretary Olivia Swanson.

The toy drive accepts donations through Dec. 10. Drop-off locations can be found throughout the Central Coast, including Avila Valley Barn, Central Coast Gymnastics, Nipomo Feed and Ranch Supply, and Pacheco Elementary School.