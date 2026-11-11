San Luis Obispo announces resignation of City Manager Whitney McDonald

KSBY News has learned that San Luis Obispo's City Manager, Whitney McDonald, is stepping down after three years with the city.

McDonald announced at Tuesday night's city council meeting that she will formally resign in January to pursue a career change. McDonald's LinkedIn biography HERE details she is a licensed attorney in the State of California.

The City of San Luis Obispo provided the following statement from McDonald in a press release:

"It has been an honor to serve as San Luis Obispo’s City Manager, and I am so grateful to the City Council, our team, and our community for the trust placed in me to serve in this capacity,” McDonald said. “The employees who serve this community are incredibly dedicated and skilled, and it has been a great privilege to have served with them here. I look forward to continuing to serve the community through my new profession and to be a supporter of this City’s work into the future.”

McDonald's biography states she previously was the City Manager of Arroyo Grande, and worked in private practice at a law firm. She also previously worked for the City of SLO from 2010 to 2016 as Deputy City Counsel.

The city's press release also included a statement from Mayor Erika A. Stewart.

“We want to thank Whitney McDonald for her three years of service to the City of San Luis Obispo, including the last two years as our City Manager. She is leaving the City in a strong position and we wish her well,” said Stewart.

Voters in the city re-elected Stewart and council members Michelle Shoresman and Vice Mayor Emily Francis just last week. The city said city council will meet in a closed session to develop both a short- and long-term plan to fill the position.

The city's full press release can be found here.

KSBY will continue to follow this story and provide any additional information if it becomes available.

If you have a news tip you would like to share with KSBY Reporter Jessica Roe, you can reach her via email at jessica.roe@ksby.com.

