The City of San Luis Obispo is asking community members and visitors to share their thoughts on the city's priorities and future investments.

City officials say community feedback will help guide decisions on services, projects and funding.

“Whether you support current priorities or would like to see them change, your voice is an important part of the process,” said Mayor Erica Stewart. “Even a few minutes of input can make a difference.”

Survey results will be presented to the City Council in January and help shape the city's Community Forum on January 28, 2027. During the forum, community members will have another chance to provide feedback on city initiatives and priorities.

The City Council will then establish major goals and determine how to allocate resources while maintaining essential services.Those priorities will help shape San Luis Obispo's first four-year Strategic Plan and two-year Financial Plan.

Past community feedback has influenced decisions involving affordable housing, homelessness, transportation and open space. You can learn more and participate through the city's Open City Hall website.