San Luis Obispo baby competes for $25K in a national contest

A San Luis Obispo resident has entered her grandchild, Gabrianna, in the "Baby of the Year" competition, hosted by Variety Magazine in partnership with Baby2Baby. The grand prize winner will receive $25,000 and be featured in a Variety Magazine advertorial. The winner is chosen by popular vote, with voting open until Thursday at 7 p.m. The baby with the most votes will take the title.

Melinda Platter, Gabrianna's grandmother, shares, “How loving she is, even when she has gone through so much already that she just wants hugs and kisses, wants to be loved on, wants to play. The resiliency that they can go through things and still be the most loving and kind people.”