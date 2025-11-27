San Luis Obispo bakery closes after five years

A popular bakery in Downtown San Luis Obispo has officially closed its doors for good on Wednesday, November 26.

SLO Delicious Bakery on Garden Street announced on social media last week that it would be closing its store after five years of business.

The post garnered hundreds of likes and comments in just a few days.

The bakery offered sandwiches, salads, pastries and cakes.

Bakery co-founder Michael Martineau tells KSBY he's grateful the community has been so supportive since the bakery's opening day.

"Just to thank the community for all their support over the years. They've been amazing. It's been such, pleasure to be welcoming to this community, and we felt a true part of the community, and we really appreciate that and all the support that everybody's provided us locally in the last five years," said Martineau.