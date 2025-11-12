San Luis Obispo bakery offering free bread to SNAP recipients

With SNAP benefits in limbo, one local bakery is stepping up to help the community.

Bread Bike Bakery in San Luis Obispo is offering a free country loaf per week this month to anyone with a valid SNAP debit card and matching ID.

"I saw a bunch of other bakeries, honestly, offering some assistance or mutual aid in the form of baked goods, and that's what we did here," said owner Matt Gamarra. "And so we're doing a loaf of our California country loaf, just our plain sourdough loaf — all the bread we make here is sourdough — a loaf per week per person... We have about 20 or 30 loaves we put into production each day allocated to that program, and we have like a little running list and so you can just come on in and get a loaf and hopefully it helps out some people and families in need."

Gamarra added that Bread Bike would not exist if it were not for their customers and the community and this is a way for them to give back and feel good.

"Bread Bike Bakery is is a community-supported bakery, and what that means to us is that our community supports us by showing up each day and purchasing our baked goods, and we show up for them by making the best baked goods we can with the best service we can provide, and also give back to the community in the form of various programs like this," he said.