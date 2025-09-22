San Luis Obispo barbecue fundraiser supports local student scholarships

The aroma of BBQ filled the air on Friday as the Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo Daybreak hosted its annual Drive-Thru BBQ event at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall.

For $60, community members drove away with a complete tri-tip meal for four.

Organizers say the proceeds will go toward the club's Student Scholarship program, which offers financial support to local graduating seniors pursuing further education.

"This is why we do Rotary. This is who we want to help. This is how we help students in our community," Victor Herrera, the Rotary Club's immediate past president and board member, said. "Just spreading the joy and the opportunity for people to get out there and help."

According to its website, the local Rotary club gives over $50,000 a year in need-based scholarships to students from local schools who have overcome significant obstacles in their lives.

For more information on the Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo Daybreak's upcoming events, visit the club's website.