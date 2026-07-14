San Luis Obispo begins construction on new traffic signal at South St. and King Ct. intersection

Construction is underway at the South Street and King Court intersection in San Luis Obispo, marking the first steps toward a new traffic signal where residents and city leaders have long sought to address a challenging left-turn situation out of the Village neighborhood.

KSBY Crews began construction in the area on July 9, 2026 on South Street and King Court in San Luis Obispo

The city confirmed that initial work includes underground electrical infrastructure, signal pole foundations, and pedestrian curb ramps.

The goal is to complete as much of what the city calls "disruptive work" as possible before local schools return to session in the fall.

KSBY These are the initial tasks that began July 9, 2026, to install a full traffic signal on South Street at King Court.

Once that phase wraps up, construction will pause until the actual traffic signal poles are delivered.

Those poles are expected to arrive closer to October, with the full project targeted for completion by the end of this year, or at the latest, early 2027.

The decision to install a full traffic signal came after significant public input at a recent city council meeting. The city had previously considered a red-light pedestrian beacon, but ultimately determined that the option would benefit pedestrians while slowing things down even further for drivers trying to make left turns onto South Street, where traffic moves at a fast pace.

San Luis Obispo approves traffic signal at South Street and King Court intersection

If you have a story idea you would like to send to KSBY Reporter Jessica Roe, you can reach her directly via email at jessica.roe@ksby.com.

