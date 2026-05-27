San Luis Obispo Broad Street signal out after crash

A traffic signal at the intersection of Broad Street and Orcutt Road in San Luis Obispo has been out of service for several days following a crash, causing major traffic backups.

Officials say the signal was damaged in a recent crash. Crews hoped to make repairs but discovered the wiring is too badly damaged for a quick fix.

Emergency repairs are scheduled for Wednesday, May 27.

The intersection is expected to continue to flash until repairs are complete.

Drivers should expect delays until the work is complete.