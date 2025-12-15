San Luis Obispo celebrates first night of Hanukkah

San Luis Obispo community members gathered at Mission Plaza to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah with a candle lighting ceremony. The event featured family-friendly activities, music, treats, and more.

San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica A. Stewart shared, "The fact you have the Catholic Church and the Jewish community able to come together is huge. I think it really shows that you have interfaith, you have general community in San Luis Obispo that care about each other and respect each other."

The Jewish Community Center Federation will continue to light the menorah at Mission Plaza each evening through Sunday, December 21.