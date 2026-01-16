San Luis Obispo City Council adopts citywide single vote method

The San Luis Obispo City Council has adopted the Citywide Single Vote system for elections beginning in November 2026, formalizing a change required under a California Voting Rights Act (CVRA) settlement reached in 2024.

Under the new system, voters will cast one vote even when two City Council seats are open. The top two vote‑getters will fill the seats. Previously, voters selected two candidates, a structure critics said weakened minority voting power.

The City says the new method strengthens coalition‑building by allowing communities to rally behind a single candidate and preserves full voter participation citywide.

To support the transition, the City is launching a $120,000 voter education campaign this month to explain the one‑vote rule and prevent ballot errors.

The shift follows a 2023 demand letter from the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project (SVREP), which alleged that San Luis Obispo’s at‑large system diluted Latino votes. Although SVREP initially sought district elections, a City‑commissioned demographic analysis found that San Luis Obispo’s Latino population is geographically dispersed, meaning districts would not necessarily improve representation.

In December 2024, SVREP filed a lawsuit to obtain judicial approval of the agreed‑upon remedy, a procedural step required for CVRA settlements. City officials have emphasized that the suit aligns with the negotiated plan and will be resolved through a stipulated judgment.

The City will use the new system in 2026 and 2028 and then evaluate whether it improves minority representation. If not, the settlement requires the City to consider moving to district‑based elections.