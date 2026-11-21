The San Luis Obispo City Council formally confirmed a local emergency proclamation Friday following severe storms that brought flooding, high winds and damage to public infrastructure on November 18 and 19.

City officials say the declaration will help San Luis Obispo continue recovery efforts, access emergency resources and potentially qualify for disaster assistance.

Crews have made significant progress addressing immediate storm damage, but repairs and damage assessments are expected to continue in the coming weeks. The city has also deactivated its Emergency Operations Center as operations shift from emergency response to recovery.

With additional storms possible during the 2026-27 El Niño season, officials say the emergency declaration will allow the city to respond quickly to future severe weather.

Community members and businesses are encouraged to document storm damage, keep receipts for repairs and contact their insurance providers.

Storm-related damage and flooding can also be reported through the city's ASK SLO website. For additional storm updates and recovery resources, visit the city's Storm Central webpage.