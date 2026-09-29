San Luis Obispo County asking residents to give input on how to use $3 million

San Luis Obispo County is asking community members to complete a community survey before it closes on October 13 with responses helping to guide how an estimated $3 million in federal funding is spent on local housing and community development projects.

Anyone who lives, works or gets services in the county is encouraged to take the survey: https://www.slocounty.ca.gov/departments/social-services/homeless-services-division/community-development

The 2027 Community Development Needs Assessment is conducted annually as part of the County's 2025-2029 U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Consolidated Plan.

County officials say the results will help shape funding priorities for affordable housing, public facilities, neighborhood improvements and public services.

Survey results will inform the County's 2027 Action Plan and help determine funding priorities for three federal programs:

Community Development Block Grant

HOME Investment Partnerships Program

Emergency Solutions Grant

The County released its 2027 Notice of Funding Availability for HUD, state and local grant programs on Monday, September 28.

Proposed funding priorities will be presented to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors during a public hearing on December 8.