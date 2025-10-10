Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
San Luis Obispo County fire stations present a check that will benefit burn survivors

Fire stations across San Luis Obispo County held their annual Burn Relay today, presenting burn prevention and education programs to local schools from San Miguel to the Five Cities.

The event wrapped up at the Downtown San Luis Obispo Farmers Market, where local fire agencies presented a $15,000 check to the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation. The donation will support programs that help survivors of burn injuries.

Erika Mendoza, the Counselor Recreation Manager for the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation, expressed her gratitude for the support from the community. “This means a great deal. It's beyond, I can't thank Laurie Departments enough. I can't thank the community support enough for everything that they do for us. It doesn't just mean a lot to me. It means a lot to all of the campers that we serve. all of the adult retreat, survivors that we serve,” said Mendoza

