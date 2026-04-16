San Luis Obispo County launches program for homes damaged in 2023 storms

After vicious storms in the winter of 2023 caused massive damage San Luis Obispo County officials announced on Monday mobile homeowners can now apply for funding.

The initiative, which has been dubbed the Manufactured Home Replacement (MHRE) Program, will fund replacement homes for mobile or manufactured homes damaged by the flooding, landslides, and mudslides that occurred during the storms.

Following the significant damage caused by the 2023 storms, California became eligible for long-term disaster recovery funding resulting in a $115 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Nearly $11 million of the funding was then distributed to San Luis Obispo to support countywide recovery.

In addition to providing replacement homes for eligible residents, the program will also help fund home elevations to prevent storm damage down the line.

“This program will allow some of our most vulnerable residents who experienced storm damage during the 2023 Winter storms to not only recover from that damage but also prepare their homes to be more safe and secure from future severe weather,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Jimmy Paulding.

To be considered for the program, homeowners must apply and meet the following requirements:

Own a manufactured home in a San Luis Obispo County mobile home park

Have at least $3,000 in unmet repair or replacement needs resulting from the December 2022–January 2023 storms

Have occupied the home as a primary residence during the storms

Meet program income requirements



Applications opened on Wednesday, April 15th and will be prioritized in the order in which they are received.