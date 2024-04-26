San Luis Obispo County recognizes National Crime Victims' Week with annual advocacy event

This is National Crime Victims' Week and on Thursday morning at the Ludwick Community Center, members of the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, victims of crimes, and members of different support organizations gathered to speak about victims' issues.

Blue flags were placed on the lawn in front of the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse to represent the crime victims served in the county since 1977.

One of the victims that spoke at this year’s advocacy event was Cammie Velci, whose son Emilio died in 2020 when he took a pill he thought was Percocet but ended up being fentanyl. Four years later, she stood strong sharing her story.

“It's overwhelming a bit, but it's so encouraging and promising,” Velci said about being at the event.

“Our community takes a very aggressive approach on enforcing the law, holding offenders accountable and protecting the rights of crime victims,” said District Attorney Dan Dow.

According to Dow, the county sees 7,000 to 13,000 crime victims a year come through their office — a number he thinks is being well-served.

“We have a rich amount of resources, even in tight times, and we're small enough to where we can get those services delivered to our community in a way that we don't have as many barriers as a great big metropolitan county would have,” he said.

The most recent addition to the pool of resources for county crime victims is the newly established Child Advocacy Center in San Luis Obispo which serves as a one-stop shop and safe space where children in abusive situations can go for counseling, law enforcement, social and medical services. It was approved by the Board of Supervisors in the fall of 2023.

“They're not being re-traumatized or re-victimized by going to location after location to seek these services,” Dow said.

“The community has really shown overwhelming support of children and children that are victims as well of abuse,” said Jen Ford, Senior District Representative for Assembly Member Dawn Addis.

Many other speakers representing county services and other victim support organizations were present including Cammie Velci’s non-profit educational foundation, the Emilio Velci Share Aloha Project.

“I decided, how do I give back? How do I honor my son? How do I take my pain and turn it into purpose?” Velci said.

The Emilio Velci Share Aloha Project has its 4th annual event on Saturday, April 27 aimed at educating the community and youth on the dangers of opioids and counterfeit drugs.