San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport reports record-breaking year of travelers

Passenger numbers at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport reached an all-time high for the second year in a row.

Airport officials said a total of 660,745 passengers traveled through the airport in 2023, making it the busiest year ever for the airport.

2023's numbers are 19% higher than 2022's previous record-high traveler count of 553,425, according to the press release.

“It wouldn’t be possible to celebrate this achievement without recognizing our loyal passengers, airline partners, and the local community for their integral role in our success,” said Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports for San Luis Obispo County. “We look forward to building on this momentum in the coming year and aim to provide passengers with even better service to further solidify our position as a premier travel hub for the region.”

Officials said the new record shows that people are flying from their local airport even more than they were pre-pandemic.

They also added that larger aircraft serving existing routes and the new nonstop flight to Las Vegas may have contributed to the increase in travelers.