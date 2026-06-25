San Luis Obispo County releases final 2026 Primary Election results

San Luis Obispo County's Clerk-Recorder certified and released the final, official results of the June 2 Primary Election on Thursday.

In the race for San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor, Jim Dantona won against Michael Erin Woody with just over 53% of the vote.

In District 4, incumbent Supervisor Jimmy Paulding also received just over 53% of the vote, cementing his win over challenger Adam Verdin.

Current Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano will also retain her seat after receiving a little more than 63% of the vote, followed by challengers Vaness Rozo and Gaea Powell, respectively.

In Los Osos, voters approved Measure B, a special tax for the purchase and maintenance of the former Sunnyside School property, by 54%.

Other county races on the ballot were uncontested.

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The Clerk-Recorder's Office reports that voter turnout across the county was 55% with 100,751 ballots processed.

Voters in the Cambria Community Services District had the highest voter turnout in the county at 68%.