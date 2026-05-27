San Luis Obispo County seeking poll workers ahead of Election Day

San Luis Obispo County is facing a polling place staffing shortage with less than a week until Election Day, and the Elections Office is asking community members to step up.

Several North County voting locations remain understaffed, and inspectors are needed at 8 facilities.

Inspectors are required to work a full day, overseeing polling place setup and operations from 7 a.m. through the close and packing up of polls at approximately 9 p.m.

They also coordinate with roving Precinct Assistants and Elections Office staff to resolve any issues throughout the day.

Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano said recruiting the more than 600 poll workers needed to run polling places across the county has grown increasingly difficult in recent years.

"When you add in the fact that it's the end of the school year, the start of summer vacations, and a primary election, it has just become even tougher," Cano said.

The Elections Office trained hundreds of poll workers last week and is prepared to offer make-up training to anyone willing to commit at this late stage.

"We have infrastructure in place to support all of our poll workers and inspectors, who are fundamental to the success of Election Day. But unless we have enough willing community members step up, there simply won't be enough people to legally open every planned polling place," Cano said.

Make-up training is available this Saturday, May 30, and by special arrangement if necessary.

If polling place consolidations become necessary, affected voters will be notified over the weekend and on Monday.

Anyone interested in serving as a poll worker or inspector can contact the Elections Office at 805-781-4989 or elections@co.slo.ca.us.