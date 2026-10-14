San Luis Obispo County set for PG & E shutoffs starting Thursday

Starting Thursday, October 15, high winds and dry conditions are set to leave some San Luis Obispo County residents without power.

According to the PG&E power shutoff forecast, shutoffs are likely to last through Saturday, 10/17.

Full details on specific addresses where outages will occur have not been revealed, but will likely be posted within a day of the shutoff.

Residents can sign up to be notified of outages in their area on the PG&E website.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as we receive more information.