San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office honors deputies, detectives at annual awards ceremony

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office honored deputies and detectives Thursday during its annual awards ceremony at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial Hall, recognizing acts of bravery, lifesaving efforts and investigative work that helped solve major cases in the county.

Among the highest honors presented was the Medal of Valor, awarded to Deputy Brian Martinez for his actions during a late-night shooting near Templeton High School.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Martinez responded to a call in which a suspect fired at two sheriff’s patrol vehicles. During the confrontation, Martinez reportedly engaged the gunman and was able to subdue the suspect.

Martinez said the recognition reflects the teamwork required during high-pressure incidents.

“We put ourselves out there every day for the community to protect the community,” Martinez said. “And it was meaningful to be able to be recognized for that.”

The ceremony also recognized detectives with a Meritorious Service Award for their work investigating the disappearance of a woman from Arroyo Grande last year.

Sheriff’s officials said detectives determined the woman was likely the victim of a homicide. Her body was later recovered in a rural area along Highway 198 west of Coalinga. Two suspects were arrested in connection with the case, one charged with homicide and the other with being an accessory.

Detective Spencer Garrett, who worked on the investigation, said the case began when the woman’s family reported her missing.

“It was a case involving a female who was reported missing by her family,” Garrett said. “And we worked to uncover the mystery of what happened to her and were able to locate her and give some closure to the family.”

Det. Garrett said investigations like this often require extensive collaboration among detectives and deputies, including conducting interviews, gathering video evidence and pursuing electronic records.

"I'm honored to receive this award on behalf of myself and my team and I'm very proud of all the hard work everyone's done on this case," he said.

In addition to the Medal of Valor and Meritorious Service Award, the sheriff’s office also presented Lifesaving Medals, Distinguished Service Awards and other recognitions during the ceremony.

Today we held our Annual Awards Ceremony, recognizing the members of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office for outstanding service and actions that took place in 2025.

Our 2025 Employees of the Year were Correctional Deputy Joel Avila (Custody), Dispatcher III Clayton… pic.twitter.com/0WaMVXX5iY — SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) March 13, 2026

Sheriff’s officials say the annual event is meant to highlight the dedication of deputies, detectives and other personnel who serve San Luis Obispo County and the communities within it.

